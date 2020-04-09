Stop it! Go away! Have we not seen how some of the newscasters are trying to be upbeat in this time of stress? Be like them. These times are not like 2008 with the H1N1 virus. The country was not in turmoil to start with and the majority had faith in the president. Considering the fact that the current president did not win the popular vote but did win the electoral college vote indicates everyone is upset about something. Some believe half of the country is out to get the president. Others believe the wrong person was elected into office.
Then we get this coronavirus situation. Once again, some believe the federal government is doing a bang up job while others think the country wouldn’t be where we are today if the federal government was doing its job.
The bottom line is this. We are still in this together. Whether you like what is going on or not is a moot point. No one cares about your opinion. You are not going to change anyone’s mind. All you are doing is stressing us out. If you are going to write a letter to the editor, be nice. Talk about how your neighbors are still greeting each other from afar, mention your newspaper carrier who still delivers your paper, and the mailperson who still delivers the mail to you.
And remember, it is better to remain silent and be thought a fool, rather than to speak and remove all doubt.
Mimi Hardy
SEbring