It’s the Fourth of July holiday weekend, so you can bet if Mother Nature cooperates there will be neighborhoods with their own backyard fireworks taking place this weekend. Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring took the lead on this holiday with their fireworks display last night, but there is plenty more to come.
So, as we prepare for the weekend, thinking about the cookout that is planned with family and friends, or the trip to the beach to soak up some sun, we need to also think about safety, not just for the children, but for adults alike.
On Independence Day in a typical year, fireworks account for two out of five of all reported U.S. fires, more than any other cause of fire, according to National Fire Protection Association. On average each year, fireworks start 18,500 fires, including 1,300 structure fires, 300 vehicle fires, and 16,900 outside and other fires. These fires cause an annual average of three deaths, 40 civilian injuries, and $43 million in direct property damage.
Thousands of children are injured by commercial fireworks each year. Those injuries range from burns, eye injuries, to even deafness.
Parents, or adults, should always keep a close eye on children of all ages when they are around fireworks. Firecrackers, rockets and sparklers, which all seem harmless to adults, can be quite dangerous for children who don’t know what they’re doing, or the small child who likes to pick things up off the ground.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) 2020 Fireworks Annual Report, U.S. hospital emergency rooms treated an estimated 15,600 people for fireworks-related injuries; 42% of those injuries were to the extremities and 37% were to the head. Forty-four percent of the injuries were burns, children younger than 15 years of age accounted for 18% of the estimated injuries. Sparklers were the leading cause of fireworks injuries. More than half of the fireworks injuries incurred by children under 5 years of age were caused by sparklers.
Don’t ever allow a child to pick up pieces of fireworks off the ground.
If an eye injury occurs, don’t allow the child to touch or rub it. In fact, don’t even flush the eye out with water or attempt to put any ointment on it. Instead, cut out the bottom of a paper cup, place it around the eye, and immediately seek medical attention.
If your child is burned for fireworks, remove the clothing from the burned are and run cool water over the burn. Although tempting, don’t ever use ice.
And don’t forget your pets. Many of these furry family members are terrified of the booming sounds of fireworks. The best thing to do is keep your pets indoors to reduce the risk of stressing little Fido to the point he gets loose or hurts himself.
NFPA offers a wealth of information on fireworks safety, including videos and other resources that visually demonstrate just how dangerous consumer fireworks can be.
The safest way to enjoy this year’s fireworks is to leave it to the professionals. Avon Park’s fireworks display is at 9 p.m. today at Donaldson Park on Lake Verona. Lake Placid and Sebring will have their fireworks display at 9 p.m. Sunday, July 4. The fireworks in Lake Placid will be over Lake June in Winter and will be visible from H.L. Bishop Park on Lake June Road or from Lake June Park on North Tangerine Drive. In Sebring, the annual fireworks display can be easily viewed from City Pier Beach behind the Altvater Cultural Center.
The important thing to do, regardless of how or where you do it, is to celebrate our independence.