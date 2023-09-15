Within a week of James “Kelly” Duppenthaler stepping in to head up Highlands County Fire Rescue (HCFR) in Chief Laney Stearns absence, another HCFR administrator left.
Deputy Chief of Operations Mark Ellis submitted his resignation, via email, on Aug. 31.
There was no formal announcement from county officials, and the email itself shed no light on the reason.
The email, subject line “Resignation”, was sent to Highlands County Human Resources Director Sherri L. Bennett, and asked her to consider the e-mails as his formal resignation.
The message also asked Bennett to send any future correspondence, if needed, to a private email address.
The Highlands News-Sun reported on Aug. 23, a week before Ellis’ resignation, that Stearns would be gone indefinitely for personal reasons. County officials have since confirmed that Stearns has resigned.
As of press time Thursday, the Highlands News-Sun had not yet received a copy of Stearns’ resignation letter from the county.
The county has put Duppenthaler, deputy chief of Administration, in as interim/acting chief.
Duppenthaler had been promoted to deputy chief in late March from battalion chief, and has served with Highlands County for 22 years, having started paid work as a field training officer.
County officials reported Wednesday afternoon that Division Chief Dustin Fitch is serving as interim deputy chief of Operations, and now Stearns has decided to leave his position with the county, putting Duppenthaler in the position of interim fire chief.
Officials said county Administration staff has met with HCFR command staff and administrative staff, Emergency Management staff and the volunteer district chiefs to talk about changes in the Public Safety Department, and to reaffirm its support of that department as it moves forward.
Ellis gained a bit of local notoriety last year when he drove out in the midst of Hurricane Ian to find a new place to serve as the Emergency Operations Center.
He told the Highlands News-Sun that he drove first to HCFR Headquarters on Kenilworth Boulevard, with road signs flying through the air in front of him and trees falling
With no overhead lights, the power lines arcing and sparking overhead reminded him of fireworks, he said.
He also looked at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Administration Building. Ultimately, Public Safety and Emergency Management officials decided to move the EOC to the Highlands County Health Department, which sits immediately adjacent to the EOC and neighboring DeSoto City Fire Station 19.
Ellis said emergency service function (ESF) personnel grabbed laptops, mobile phones, radios, WiFi consoles and anything else they needed that was not nailed down and took it over to the Health Department.
The search took about 30 minutes and within 30 minutes of the decision, Ellis said, the EOC was back up and running in the new location.