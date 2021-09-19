SEBRING — A former chief of Plantation Fire Department may become the new public safety director for Highlands County, if confirmed on Tuesday.
Ellis “Laney” Stearns III served with the Plantation Fire Department from 2002-2018, and was chief of that department starting in 2013, according to his resume. HE supervised 350 people in administration; firefighting, rescue and EMS; fire and life safety; training, and fleet/facility maintenance.
The budget there was $16 million, his resume said. Highlands County’s fire assessment revenue estimates for the 2021-22 fiscal year are $6.07 million.
He will succeed Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor, who also carries the title of chief of Highlands County Fire Rescue. Bashoor came into the job three years ago as a retired fire chief who, as a member of a committee, had helped the county navigate logistic and organizational tasks of combining several volunteer fire departments, with separate local assessments, into one department with one countywide assessment.
Bashoor recently reminded commissioners that when they offered him the job as first chief of that department, he planned to only stay on for a year. He will retire at the end of this month after serving for three.
Stearns annual salary is “in budget” at $100,000, county officials report. He qualifies for all benefits, but will not officially come on board until mid-October. He will select benefits at that time, officials said.
He was chosen from a pool of nine candidates ranging from Boca Raton, Duette, Lake Alfred, Lake Wales, Ocala, Okeechobee, Plantation, and Vero Beach.
“The selection process was tough because all of the candidates have impressive backgrounds,” County Administrator Randy Vosburg said. “I wanted to choose someone not only with great experience, but who is the right fit for our organization. I’m excited for Laney Stearns to start next month.”
Stearns retired from the city of Plantation in 2018 as their fire chief. Since then, his resume states, he has been athletic director at American Heritage Schools, a private school in South Florida. He has served as a football and track and field coach with the school for approximately 20 years, county officials said.
Stearns started in fire services in 1975 in Broward County with the Peters Road Volunteer Fire Department and served 22 years with the Lauderhill Fire Department as battalion chief. He joined the City of Plantation Fire Department in 1981, became fire marshal in 2001 and an executive officer in 2010.
He inherits a fire department in the process of rebuilding. The county is in a position to request grants, as all fire stations now log call data on a single, trackable database.
In a recent interview, Bashoor told the Highlands News-Sun that the 2018 volunteer firefighter roster had 182 names. When pared down to active members, 60 ran less than two calls per month, 20 ran two to four calls a month, 17 ran four to 10 calls and eight ran more than 10 calls. Full-time paid firefighters have helped cover that gap.
Out of Highlands County’s 34 engines and tankers, including four new ones recently received or ordered, National Fire Protection Association standards recommend 18 be taken off the road, with another six relegated to secondary response, Bashoor said. One of the remaining 10, one will be too old in 2023, he added, followed by two more in 2024, two in 2025 and one each in 2026, 2027 and 2029.
To keep up, he recommended the county order two new engines per year, every year.