SEBRING — Commissioners unanimously confirmed Ellis “Laney” Stearns III on Tuesday as the new public safety director for Highlands County.
“I’m excited to get started and meet all the staff and continue forward with all we’re trying here in Highlands County,” Stearns said.
He served with the Plantation Fire Department for 19 years, he said. His resume states that he served as chief of that department from 2013 to his retirement in 2018, and supervised 350 people working in administration; firefighting, rescue and EMS; fire and life safety; training, and fleet/facility maintenance.
He will succeed Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor, who also carries the title of chief of Highlands County Fire Rescue. Bashoor came into the job three years ago as a retired fire official who, as a member of a committee, had helped the county navigate logistic and organizational tasks of combining several volunteer fire departments, with separate local assessments, into one department with one countywide assessment.
“It’s been a Herculean effort to move something like that forward like you did,” Stearns told Bashoor and the Board of County Commissioners.
Stearns starts on Oct. 11. Bashoor will retire Sept. 30.
As part of his last County Commission meeting, Bashoor gave a final update on the state of Highlands County Fire Rescue. Almost all of the recommended changes from the Fitch Study have been implemented, Bashoor said, except for having a volunteer battalion program, an “inspectable properties” position and a mobile integrated health program, meant to reduce the number of overall medical calls.
The fire portion of the budget in October 2018 was $4.8 million, Bashoor said. With EMS’ $6.2 million, the combined Highlands County Fire Rescue started with approximately $11 million in budget. Originally, the Government Services Group consultants’ estimation of what it would cost to run the fire side of the operation was $8 million, he said. That would have put four firefighters on each truck to have enough to send two inside a fire and keep two outside for safety.
Bashoor recommends the County Commission focus on getting a third person on each truck, at least.
Fire assessment revenue, from increased rates, went up to $5.4 million in Fiscal Year 2019-20, $5.9 million in 2020-21 and will bring in an estimated $6.2 million in 2021-22. The EMS budget for 2020-21 was $6.91 million. For fire, it was $4.68 million, Bashoor said. Right now, he said, fire has a $2.23 million unreserved fund balance.
Of the $6.93 million construction loan for fire stations and fire apparatus, $2.77 million went for remodeling HCFR headquarters and DeSoto City Station 18, getting a contract awarded to build Lake Placid Station 36, final design for Venus Station 45 and Highland Park Station 33, and planning to remodel DeSoto City Station 19. Another $2.19 million went for trucks and vehicles, including four new fire engines and a rehabilitation unit.
Bashoor said volunteer rosters in 2018 had 183 names. It was updated down to 106 active members and is now 99. Of those, 90 have run at least one call in this fiscal year, 40 have run at least one call per month, and 50 are actively engaged. HCFR has 75 people on paid shifts, amounting to approximately 25 per shift, including the captain.
Bashoor said Stearns has shared with him some ideas on how to improve volunteer recruitment. As one final bit of advice, Bashoor told commissioners to remember that outfitting paid of volunteer firefighters with reliable equipment will cost about the same.