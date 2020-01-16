SEBRING — Five years ago, when Highlands, Desoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry and Okeechobee counties formed the Heartland Regional Transportation Planning Organization, they also came up with a Long Range Transportation Plan.
It get reevaluated every three years, but must get a major update every five years, so it’s due, said Pat Steed, executive director of the Central Florida Regional Planning Council and HRTPO staff services director.
Population forecasts have changed, as have land uses, construction costs and local revenue projections. It will help manage congestion and account for uses by transit (buses) and bicycles as well as personal vehicles and cargo trucks.
Mostly, it will help planners account for the impact of future development and guide future transportation project to meet those needs, said Steed on Wednesday to a meeting of the HRTPO’s Technical Advisory Committee, which consists of engineers, planners and officials from local and state government agencies.
The plan also leaves room for “what if” scenarios, Steed said, but mostly, it will attempt to predict where the largest number of people will travel to or from and what roads they will use to get there.
She then compared roads to a water glass: Things are fine as long as the glass is only half full or three-quarters full. Once it reaches capacity, that’s when you have problems.
To prepare for and increase that capacity, Steed said, the plan has to look at population and employment projections, which includes the number and locations of households, but it also means looking at hotel/motel size and locations, schools/colleges and special traffic generators, such as amusement parks.
All of the data will be broken down into traffic analysis zones, “TAZ” for short, Steed said. They are similar to U.S. Census geographic-based population centers.
The study will compare the base numbers from 2015 with the projected numbers for 2045, with adjustments made to account for improvements that have happened since the base year.
Steed said the transportation plan will also look at potential projects to improve connections between cities and counties, even if those projects have not been approved, designed or even heavily discussed.
One such project she mentioned is the Steve Roberts Special, a Highlands/Hardee County east-west connector road that has been discussed in the past, but hasn’t received enough support from officials in both counties to become a project.
Essentially, the road would extend Schumacher Road in Sebring to the west, connecting it to Parnell Road, a north-south rural two-lane road that connects State Roads 66 and 64.
At the moment, the predicted change in population for the whole six-county region is from 251,456 in 2015 to 317,770 in 2045. Employment, 76,251 in 2015, is expected to jump up to 117,882 in 2045.
For Highlands County, that same time frame would mean a jump from 98,402 people to 127,550 and an increase from 29,559 employed people to 48,079.
Costs for that time period are estimated at $539.39 million for purchase of right of way and road construction and another $170.84 million for mass transit and transportation disadvantaged programs.
The next meeting for the Technical Advisory Committee is set for 10 a.m. March 18 at CareerSource Heartland. For details about the HRTPO long range transportation plan, visit HeartlandRegionalTPO.org.