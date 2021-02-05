AVON PARK — Rhiannon Claire Steele, 29, was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Wednesday morning. She was charged on two counts of kidnapping minors under 13 years of age, grand theft of a motor vehicle and driving without a valid license. Steel is in the Highlands County Jail with a $23,000 bond.
According to the arrest report, Steele allegedly took two children, who should not have been in her care, to Walmart. The report also shows Steele did not have permission to take the car she was driving.
The adult victim showed the deputy proof of guardianship of the two minor victims.
Steele told the deputy after she was made aware of her rights, that she “called from the front door of the residence” that she was taking the kids to Walmart; hearing no reply, she left with the kids, per the report.
The arrest affidavit showed the young victims went willingly with Steele. The children said they told the adult victim but she did not hear over the volume of the television. The deputy wrote that the children were not harmed.