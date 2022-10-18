SNS-steelers101822a.jpg

TRUBINSKY

PITTSBURGH — Mitch Trubisky came on for an injured Kenny Pickett to throw a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ maligned defense made it stand up in a stunning 20-18 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Steelers (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak by relying on a largely anonymous defense missing almost its entire starting secondary.

