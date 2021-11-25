SEBRING—Catron Elton Steffy, 49, of Sebring, was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday evening. He will now face charges of resisting an officer/obstruct without violence and battery on a person 65-years or older. He is being held with a $1,500 bond.
According to the HCSO arrest report, deputies arrived at a home on Lake Josephine Drive on Monday regarding multiple calls to the home for a disturbance. Upon arrival, the victim stated she was battered and Steffy was locked outside.
The deputy wrote he heard a noise on the side of the house ad observed a table knocked over and the gate open. The victim told deputies there was a verbal altercation and she refused to give Steffy her vehicle keys because she felt he might be under the influence of something.
Steffy allegedly grabbed her arm and pushed her onto the floor, causing a “scuffle,” the report stated. The deputy noted redness ad bruising on the victim. The victim wished to press charges.
In the backyard, the defendant was ordered to come out of the bushes, which he “eventually” did. He was handcuffed and seated in the back of the patrol car where he allegedly “violently” kicked the interior of the cruiser and “throwing his body around” to free himself or intentionally injure himself. Deputies put leg shackles on him for his safety and theirs, the report said.