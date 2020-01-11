SEBRING — Zachrey Stephen Steiner, 30, of Sebring, was arrested on Jan. 4 in Hillsborough County on a warrant from Highlands County stemming from 22 counts of child pornography with the intent to promote, an enhanced charge, and 22 counts of transmission of child pornography. He was extradited to Highlands County on Jan. 8. The amount of charges he is facing has risen exponentially.
Steiner is facing 53 additional charges of possessing, possibly promote or depict child sex conduct, a first degree felony, and 10 additional counts of obscene communication in a state, electronically transmitting child pornography, a third degree felony.
The original 22 counts were from one victim. However, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office believed there were more victims, with at least two of them being from Highlands County. Local officials also said Steiner uploaded pornography of his girlfriends that he videoed without their knowledge. His girlfriends were all minors at the time the images were taken.
HCSO was made aware of the case when two of Steiner’s victims reported it to detectives on Nov. 18. The victims said Steiner uploaded pornographic still images and videos on pornographic sites and sent them through emails and Facebook messenger. The arrest report calls them witness 1 and witness 2, or W1 and W2. The report also said that W1 learned about the images from W2.
The detective found the videos in question and got a search warrant for the pornographic website’s lawyers. Witness 2 told the detective in a sworn statement that she was 15 years old when the picture was taken. Witness 1 reported having sex with the suspect before she turned 18. Steiner allegedly uploaded a video of them having sex with an underage minor.
A third victim was found and said she was in a relationship with Steiner also, while being a minor and he was over 18. The third victim said the pictures that were on the website were taken while she was a minor.
HCSO said more charges could be added to Steiner’s case. He is being held in the Highlands County Jail with a bond of more than $1.3 million.
HCSO is still looking for those who may have been in a relationship with Steiner or who may have information about the case. They are asked to call 863-402-7357 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.