It feels like a hundred years ago; it feels like yesterday — 9/11. Twenty years ago, when the first plane crashed into that New York skyscraper, I went next door where a single woman my age lived (a supervisor of flight attendants for American Airlines) to tell her what was going on. We hugged and cried, fearing for the flight crews and passengers. Many of my co-workers from Eastern Airlines had hired on with other airlines including American when Eastern went out of business Jan. 18, 1991.
Then it happened again and again and again ... four times with planes crashing. It felt like the end of the world. Watching the news as the nightmare went on and on, I realized I was screaming each time they reported yet another crash. I could envision it just as though I were there on each plane. There is no annual emergency training that could have prepared me for something as monstrous as this. That was the first time after 27 years flying that I was glad I was no longer a flight attendant.
Flights were immediately suspended that day, airliners putting down all over the United States at any airport where there was still space and a modicum of safety. Not a plane in the sky anywhere, a sight never before seen or contemplated.
This Sept. 10th, I thought I had read every single word written about that day but John Rousch, pilot and Highlands News-Sun columnist of ‘Flightlines,’ wrote something so touching about the people of the small city of Gander, Newfoundland, that I never knew. I highly recommend you find it on the e-edition or in the archives.
John wrote of the kindness of the Gander residents to the 6,000 passengers and crew members who had to seek safety there. They became like neighbors and instant family to all these traumatized people, so suddenly overwhelming their limited resources. As hotels filled up, the residents opened their homes to all these stranded people. They fed them. They made school buses available to take them anywhere they needed to go – for several days. It was not mentioned but I’m sure they loaned them clothes, listened to their stories, and restored their shaken faith in the humanity of man.
I truly believe the people of Highlands County would have done the same. In case you have never lived anywhere but here, you may not be aware how rare it is to live surrounded by people who are willing to ‘have your back’ even if they do not know you well.
Let’s look for ways to be grateful for all we have here in Highlands County, thankful for the humanity we have always been able to count on. I treasure this about Sebring, Lake Placid, and Avon Park. Don’t you?
Miss Jane “Sam” Heede is a resident of Spring Lake.