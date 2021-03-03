Bill Stephenson was born Feb 24, 1918 on a farm in Naperville, Illinois during a bad snow storm. They had to have neighbors shovel snow so the doctor could get down the road to the house.
He married the love of his life (Hazel) in 1938. Carpentry and building were his life’s work.
Bill and Hazel had five sons, William (Cork) (deceased), Richard, Jeff, Tom and Steve. Bill’s love of horses was passed on to his sons and they all showed and competed. The five boys were also very involved in athletics and so he and Hazel spent countless hours in gyms and outdoor venues.
In the ‘70s, Bill decided it was time to retire and get away from the snow and he and Hazel moved to Sebring. He built his house and raised bantam chickens and quail until recently, when he moved to Fellowship Home at the Fairway.
Besides his five sons, he has 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren with a fourth one on the way.