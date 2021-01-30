SEBRING — U.S. Representative Greg Steube (District 17) has accepted an appointment to the House Foreign Affairs Committee for the 117th Congress.
He joins fellow Florida U.S. Representatives Brian Mast (District 18) and Maria Elvira Salazar (District 27), who have also been appointed to the committee, which has jurisdiction over U.S. diplomatic interests, including both military operations and peace-keeping, throughout the different regions of the world.
“As the Biden Administration takes drastic moves to unravel our foreign affairs victories, like signaling intent to rejoin the JCPOA or taking a ‘patient’ approach to our adversaries in China, we need warriors on the House Foreign Affairs Committee who will be truly committed to protecting U.S. international interests,” Steube said in a released statement. “I am honored to be given this opportunity to play an active role in U.S diplomatic missions and represent Floridians as we stand up to terrorism, socialism, and human rights abuses.”
The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action refers to the preliminary framework agreement reached in 2015 between the Islamic Republic of Iran and a group of world powers: The P5+1 and the European Union.
Steube, elected to the House in 2018, will continue to serve on the House Judiciary Committee, and on the its Subcommittees for Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security; Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law; and Immigration and Citizenship.
At the beginning of the 116th Congress, Steube was selected to serve as a member of the House Judiciary, the Oversight and Reform Committee, and the Veterans’ Affairs Committee.
Before holding elected office, Steube served from 2004 to 2008 as an airborne infantry officer and judge advocate general in the U.S. Army. Steube also served as the Chief of Detainee Operations for Multinational Division North in Iraq with the 25th Infantry Division in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2006-2007.
He received his undergraduate degree and JD from the University of Florida, prior to enlistment.