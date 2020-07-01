Last week, Matthew Andrews of Sebring High School took part in a Zoom conference call initiated by U.S. Representative Greg Steube. The purpose of the call was to congratulate Andrews and others in his district on their acceptance to the four United States Service Academies.
Andrews has been appointed to the United States Air Force Academy.
Steube nominated these individuals earlier this year.
“Our students are the next generation of community leaders and military heroes,” Steube said. “As a former servicemember, I understand the dedication and sacrifice that is required to take on a challenge like this, and I am proud to have this group of talented students represent our community in their service to our country.”
Andrews’ thorough record of service made him an extremely competitive application for the United States Air Force Academy. In high school, Andrews achieved Eagle Scout status in the Boy Scouts, took a leadership role in ROTC and participated in athletics. His relentless dedication to serving his community and our nation will lead to sure success as a military officer, Steube’s office stated.
Andrews was the only Highlands County resident to receive the honor.