SARASOTA — U.S. Representative Greg Steube (R-Fla.) joined three students Thursday to congratulate them on their appointments to United States Service Academies. Steube nominated the three individuals, including one from Sebring, earlier this year.
“One of my greatest honors as a U.S. Representative is to be able to nominate outstanding students from our community to attend the United States Service Academies,” Steube said. “I commend this special group of students for their incredible dedication to serve our community and country, and I look forward to seeing all that they accomplish in the future.
Sawyer Hawks of Polk State Collegiate High School in Lakeland has been appointed to the United States Airforce Academy. Hawks is an honors student and is also a talented athlete. Hawks is an accomplished varsity swimmer and was recruited to play baseball at the United States Airforce Academy.
Austin McEvoy of Riverview High School in Sarasota has been appointed to the United States Air Force Academy. McEvoy is following in his sister’s footsteps, who graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 2016. McEvoy is an honors student and part of his high school’s International Baccalaureate (IB) program.
Ethan Perdew, a Sebring resident, has been appointed to the United States Naval Academy. Perdew was the Valedictorian of Matthew C. Perry High School in Japan. He currently attends the University of South Florida, where he is an honors student.