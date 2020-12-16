SEBRING — Representative Greg Steube did actually join members of the House of Representatives on an amicus brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn election results.
His signature was on the document, although the brief had him misidentified as representing the 17th Congressional District of New Jersey, not Florida. His endorsement was one of 10 Florida GOP Representatives who endorsed the lawsuit by the State of Texas regarding election procedures in four states — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia — whose Electoral College votes went to Joe Biden.
Almost as soon as the brief was filed, the Supreme Court heard the case and denied it. The decision, handed down after press time on Friday, stated that Texas did not have standing under Article III of the U.S. Constitution and failed to demonstrate “a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”
On Monday night, the Electoral College met and electors cast their votes in accordance with the states each candidate was projected to win in the popular election, giving Biden 306 electoral votes.
After the vote, President-Elect Biden gave a televised speech, in which he said that politicians don’t take power, but people grant power to them.
“The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago,” Biden said, “and we now know nothing, not even a pandemic or an abuse of power, can extinguish that flame.”
Steube’s office did not answer questions on the Supreme Court matter either Friday or Tuesday, but Steube did send out a newsletter on Sunday stating that he was among the 126 members of the House who signed onto the brief, which he said did “one single thing” by requesting the Supreme Court uphold state legislatures’ authority to appoint electors in the manner they wish and determine for themselves the constitutional validity of any ballots cast in their states.
Steube also joined colleagues in sending a letter to President Trump to direct Attorney General William Barr to appoint a special counsel to investigate irregularities in the 2020 election.
Barr, on Monday, tendered a resignation letter to Trump, in which he touted Trump’s accomplishments, but didn’t give reason for his departure on Dec. 23, and said the Justice Department would continue to pursue voter-fraud allegations in the 2020 election.
Steube’s district includes all of Highlands County along with Hardee, Desoto, Okeechobee, Glades and Charlotte counties and portions of Polk, Manatee, Hillsborough and Lee counties.
U.S. Representative Vern Buchanan, District 16, was the only one of Florida’s GOP representatives not listed in the amicus brief, according to a copy of the brief obtained by the Highlands News-Sun on Tuesday.
Other Florida Congressmen who signed the amicus brief included Gus Bilirakis of District 12, Mario Diaz-Balart of District 25, Neal P. Dunn of District 2, Matt Gaetz of District 1, John Rutherford of District 4, Ross Spano of District 15, Michael Waltz of District 6, Daniel Webster of District 11 and Ted S. Yoho of District 3.
The brief, in short, claimed that expanded mail-in voting procedures in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were unlawful and that the Supreme Court should have thrown out millions of those votes, which gave President-Elect Biden the lead in those states, and allowed those state legislatures to pick electors to select Trump.
The popular vote netted 81.28 million votes for Biden and 74.23 million votes for President Donald Trump. The four states in question gave Biden, who had 244 Electoral votes from other states, another 62, leaving Trump with 232.
It takes a minimum of 270 Electoral votes to win election. A candidate who does not win the popular vote, can still win the Electoral vote if he or she carries enough states.