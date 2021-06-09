LAKE PLACID — Florida Farm Bureau members from all over South Central Florida met last Wednesday with U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-District 17) to discuss labor, water and trade.
“We had a good turnout,” said Highlands County Farm Bureau President Jeff Williams, who counted 30 representatives from around the region.
Reportedly, members drove to the Wednesday luncheon meeting at the Lake Placid Town Hall from all over Florida’s Heartland, including Highlands, DeSoto, Hardee, Glades, Lee, Okeechobee and Sarasota counties.
Frank Youngman, past president of Highlands County Farm Bureau, said discussion with Steube centered on labor issues, the influence of lower-cost commodities coming into the United States from other countries, as well as water issues.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has at least five possible water projects in the works, Youngman said, but has not decided which one will be enacted. Any one of them could affect the water supply for citrus growers, Youngman said.
Williams said there is a great deal of concern with the number of new residents coming into Florida, and the effect that a population boom could mean to agricultural water supply under municipal and suburban residential demand.
Williams said agriculturalists currently have had to undergo intense scrutiny to determine where and how nutrient loads have entered waterways and caused algal blooms. Both he and Youngman assert that agricultural land users are far better stewards of the environment than residential properties, especially given such nutrient sources as lawn fertilizer and septic tanks.
Williams said Port Charlotte dealt with its nutrient load, in part, by putting together a public and private partnership to switch people over from septic tanks to central sewers.
Youngman said growers are also concerned about lower-price imports from Mexico, China and other nations that, unlike Brazilian fruit, currently have no tariffs or restrictions. Steube has reintroduced a couple of bills aimed at making life easier for the domestic farmer.
The “U.S. Citrus Protection Act” to prevent China from exporting fresh citrus to the United States. Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, has said that was one way that citrus diseases, like canker and greening, came into the United States.
The law would also offer commercial protections against fruit imports from nations where growers have lower labor and food safety costs. One example Royce has referenced is Mexican blueberries, allowed in under both the North American Free-Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA).
Steube has also reintroduced the “Moving H-2A to United States Department of Agriculture Act,” which would put visiting agricultural workers under the supervision of the USDA, not the Department of Labor, which Farm Bureau members hope will make it easier to get laborers when they are needed.
Because of the legislation Steube has reintroduced, Farm Bureau members presented him with the “Friend of Farm Bureau” Award. Williams said that Steube told Farm Bureau members that a lot of partisan politics still exists in Congress right now, and he expects difficulty in getting these bills passed.