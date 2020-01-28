SEBRING — Congressman Greg Steube (R-District 17) heard a lot from his Highlands County constituents during a recent visit.
For the most part, they want to know what he will do for veterans, especially their medical care.
Out of an approximate 80 people, that concern dominated the conversation when Steube held a “meet and greet” event last Tuesday in Conference Room II of the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center in Sebring.
The room was so packed, several either crowded the open double doors or clustered in groups on the patio outside the room.
Some of the topics that came up under veterans medical care included having Tricare — the health care program for uniformed service members, retirees and their families — available for life to beneficiaries, especially with an approximate 30% of veterans being disabled in some way.
Discussion also touched on Mission 22, a movement to reduce or eliminate the 22 military veteran suicides committed each day.
Behind these issues was the concern that the Veterans Affairs, charged with providing benefits and medical care to military veterans, has been failing. News reports have spoken of excessive and contradictory spending, people making allegations of receiving inadequate health care, the agency still having a huge backlog of benefits claims and the inability for anyone to lead the organization for long enough to instill stability.
Steube told those gathered he wanted to give veterans “free choice” in medical care: Having them not as limited as they are now in which health care providers can accept their health benefits.
At the gathering, Steube also used the opportunity to promote a measure he would like to see advanced in Congress: To allow military veterans to apply G.I. Bill educational benefits to pay off student loans for degrees they earned before enlistment but had not yet paid off.
Some of the discussion centered around Medicare, including whether or not the program is covering medical care for dementia.
Residents also spoke about immigration issues, including “sanctuary cities,” which Steube said he does not support.
At least one person expressed a worry that some might be abusing the guest worker program.
Other concerns for the future included water quality, the solvency of Social Security and how well federal law deals with human trafficking.
Steube also expressed frustration, being a freshman member of the House of Representatives and a member of the minority party there. He said he was not seeing as much bipartisanship as he hoped to see, nor as much of a desire for compromise as the Congress should have.