WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, U.S. Representative Greg Steube (R-Fla.) opened a new district office in Lake Placid. This is Steube’s fourth district office in Florida with the others located Venice, Punta Gorda, and Sebring.
“I am excited to announce the opening of our newest district office in Lake Placid. Delivering for our constituents continues to be my number one priority, particularly as we continue to grapple with the effects of a global pandemic,” Steube said. “I am pleased that the people of Highlands County will have even more on-the-ground access to our staff so their needs at the federal level are properly met.”
The Lake Placid office can assist constituents with a variety of issues including aid with federal agencies such as the Social Security Administration (SSA) or Veterans Affairs (VA), federal grant applications, military academy nominations, and more.
The Lake Placid office is at 1069 U.S. 27 North, Room 116. You can reach any district office at 941-499-3214. Due to COVID-19, all district offices are open by appointment only.