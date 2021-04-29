SEBRING — Congressman Greg Steube has reportedly won the distinction of a 100% conservative rating by the American Conservative Union.
Steube, through an email press release, said he was glad to have the ranking for representing District 17. He has the most conservative rating of any Florida member of the House, and ranked sixth out of all members of Congress, behind Rep. Michael Cloud of Texas, Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and Rep. Tom McClintock of California.
The Highlands News-Sun phoned and emailed Steube’s office but did not receive comment as of press time Wednesday.
The next most-conservative Florida congressman was Rep. Matt Gaetz, District 1, who ranked 55th; followed by Sen. Rick Scott ,who ranked 67th, and Sen. Ted S. Yoho, who ranked 74th. Senator Marco Rubio ranked 93rd and Rep. Bill Posey (District 8) ranked 94th.
In his release, Steube claimed Congress needs more conservatives and more funds raised for conservative candidates and to promote their legislation. Currently, Republicans hold 17 of the 27 House of Representative Districts and both Senate seats.
The Center for Legislative Accountability (CLA), an initiative of the American Conservative Union Foundation (ACUF), holds itself as producing the longest-running conservative congressional scorecard and the only one in the nation that scores all 8,000 lawmakers in the 50 states across every policy area.