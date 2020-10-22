Congressman W. Greg Steube is the incumbent Republican in the U.S. House (FL) District 17. He will be seeking re-election and faces opponents Theodore “Pink Tie” Murray (Independent) and Allen Ellison (Democrat).
Steube has served in the House since Jan. 3, 2019.
In a briefing at the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Steube gave a brief history on the CARES Act. He stated on March 4, a small amount by Washington D.C. standards, was approved for $8.3 billion that went primarily to COVID research and therapeutics. Then the big CARES Act bill was passed. Steube said some people say the bill was for $1.76 trillion but he feels it was $2.2 trillion with everything it entailed for states, local governments and bigger cities.
“Now, that has been a fight that I am glad, and you guys know all this, I am not telling you something you don’t know, but was honored to take that fight and ensure that small counties under the 500,000 population finally got the funding. Florida got $10 billion of that initial CARES money that, for quite some time, hadn’t been allocated out and we sent numerous letters and phone calls to the governor’s office to say ‘look, we, the federal government allocated these dollars. We have local counties, like Highlands County, that’s under that 500,000 population threshold that haven’t received any funds and they need assistance with funds.’”
Steube said if the local government was not satisfied he would try to help but it is in the hands of the state government. He also stressed the commissioners should reach out to the state representatives and senators.
Florida has $1.38 billion from the Paycheck Protection Plan for small businesses, Steube said. He and other Republicans have signed a Discharge Petition on the floor, to reallocate the $1.38 billion “that’s just sitting there” to small businesses for another tranche and allow 501©6s to receive funds that they were not previously eligible for. According to Steube, 218 signatures on the petition would force a vote on the floor.
On voting on the budget and deficit Steube told the commissioners: “I believe, if we are going to ... anywhere in the budget, we are going to increase spending, or have new spending, it has to be offset by cuts in existing spending,” Steube said. “So, if there is not an offset, I don’t vote for it.”
In regards to race relations, Steube’s office said in a press release dated June 15 that he introduced a resolution to “condemn efforts to defund law enforcement” while still calling for justice for George Floyd’s death. Floyd was a Black man who died while being arrested by white police officers. His death outraged many and both peaceful protests and riots followed his death.
“We all pray for justice for George Floyd but demands to defund the police spring from an outburst of political emotion, not a thoughtful discussion of public safety reforms,” Steube said. “Law enforcement is here to protect and serve all Americans – defunding public safety won’t solve any problems and only poses an extraordinary risk to our citizens who depend on society’s most basic governmental service of protecting life and property.”
Another press release from Steube’s office dated June 25 stated he voted against the Democrat’s Bill, “George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020.”
““Everyone in this chamber wants justice for George Floyd and his family. And they will get that, in a court of law, where justice belongs,” Steube said. “If the Democratic majority truly wants to reform our police departments and if they truly want to fix the problems, then the focus should be on the agencies with the problems and their leadership. Not passing a progressive messaging bill in an election year that you know has no chance at becoming law.”
Steube told Congress that he opposed the bill because it would not “achieve justice for anyone.” He said it would cause anarchy and risk the lives of law enforcement officers.
Steube sponsored House Resolution 1023, “Calling for justice for George Floyd and others, and condemning violence and rioting.” He voted yes on the Emmitt Till Anti-Lynching Act in February.
The Highlands News-Sun sent all three candidates the same questions to answer. However, multiple calls and emails were not answered by Steube or his staff.