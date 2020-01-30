SEBRING — Freshman Congressman Greg Steube (R-District 17) has proposed a relaxing of federal regulations on when and how truckers get their rest.
It’s a matter that has had some debate, and has already been proposed by the Trump administration. However, according to some reports on the matter, truckers would like that flexibility in order to avoid rush hours and find secure locations to park and rest.
For example, NPR told the story of last July about truck driver Carmen Anderson, operator of a burgundy Kenworth tractor, who found herself “stranded” in an industrial area in Shreveport, Louisiana, “on a road flanked on both sides by warehouses and wire fence.”
The spot didn’t have sidewalks, bathrooms or security, still she reportedly spent 17 hours parked there, eight of them locked in the sleeper berth of her truck, based on Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration “Hours of Service Regulations” governing how long she can be on the road and how long she must sleep.
The regulations stem from the fact that sleepy truck drivers cause hundreds of fatal crashes each year. NPR reported that the truck-driving industry rewards truckers for miles driven, not time on the clock, so there is an incentive to stretch their abilities to make a living.
Regulations cap driving time at 11 hours a day. Truckers must stop and rest for at least a half hour during that time. In addition, they must stop for the day 14 hours after they started, no matter how much downtime they may have had in that time.
Anderson, for the NPR report, compared it to a kindergarten nap time: Being told when to sleep.
On Jan. 7, Steube introduced the “Freedom from Regulating Edible Supplies and Horticulture Trucking Act” (FRESH Trucking Act). He insists it will improve safety for commercial agricultural drivers by “eliminating harmful regulations” that he said cause “dangerous driving practices” and “spoilage of products” — with particular attention to citrus.
“My district is the largest citrus producing district in the United States,” Steube said when introducing the bill. “These citrus producers, and all the hard-working farmers and growers across my district, rely on commercial agricultural drivers to get their products from point A to point B.”
He blamed current federal regulations for creating dangerous driving situations, as opposed to reducing them, and also alleged that they can lead to expiration of agricultural, horticultural, or floricultural products.
The bill, according to the congressman’s office, would change hours of service and break regulations for commercial agricultural drivers, allowing them to complete a trip even if they are over the maximum on-duty drive time but are still within 150 miles of their destination.
The bill also would have loading and unloading time no longer counted against on-duty time and would give agricultural drivers discretion to use their mandatory 30-minute break how and when they want during their 8-hour shift.
The bill was sent to the U.S.House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, but has had no cosponsors, yet.
Also, there is no companion measure yet in the U.S. Senate.
As of July, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration was, according to NPR, weighing exceptions for the mandatory half hour rest break, allowing truckers to split up sleep time and easing the standards in other ways.
Driver Michael Whitaker told NPR those tweaks would make it easier to avoid hazards, like having to interact with cars in rush hour traffic.
While car drivers, statistically, cause more wrecks, NPR reported, a 70,000-pound semi-trailer is a lot more lethal, and sleepy truck drivers kill someone almost daily.
“My dad was killed by a tired trucker back in December of 2004,” said Dawn King, president of the Truck Safety Coalition, a volunteer position.
King told NPR that proposed changes for Hours of Service regulations all extend driving time and working limits. She contends the trucking industry has not provided data that relaxed standards would increase safety.