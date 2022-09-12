SEBRING — Lorenza Lamar Stevenson is set to stand trial next month for the second-degree murder of Ricky Harris III, the 14-year-old he and his codefendant, Salvador Cruz, are accused of shooting.
There are a couple of reasons why jury selection, set for Oct. 10, might be delayed.
First, Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo told a judge in July that he had offered Cruz a lighter sentence in exchange for his testimony.
“The codefendant in this case might be testifying in the case of Stevenson in the homicide case,” Castillo told Judge Jeffrey J. McKibben. “He has a deadline of Aug. 31 to reach an agreement with prosecution in return for testimony against Stevenson.”
Second, Stevenson’s lawyer, Peter Brewer, may ask for more time to prepare.
“It was set for an October trial and still is,” said Brad Wilson, the second half of Brewer & Wilson PLLC. “We are coming back for another status during the September pretrial docket to give Pete a chance to speak with the client before deciding whether to keep it on for October or ask for a continuance.
As to whether Cruz or anyone else will testify against Stevenson, Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz on Tuesday maintained his policy of not disclosing courtroom strategy.
“I cannot address your question as to how we may or may not use testimony of others in any case.”
Cruz, who faces life in prison, may actually be in a better position than Stevenson, who was serving 3 years probation when he was arrested by Highlands County SWAT for Harris’ murder on Sept. 20, 2021. Not only that, police arrested Stevenson again in his jail cell on October 20 and charged him with grand theft of a firearm and armed burglary of a structure. According to prosecutors, Stevenson broke into the home of his victim between Aug. 21 and Aug. 23 — a month before the Harris shooting — and stole a gun.
Stevenson is also considered a violent offender of special concern. The statute allows judges to sentence the offender up to the statutory maximum or longer for probation violations. That does not include a possible life sentence if he is convicted of Harris’ murder.
“On Stevenson’s violation of probations, he faces 20 years in Florida State Prison,” Kromholz said. “Stevenson has two options — at this point, an open plea to the court or a jury trial.”
Stevenson’s first adult felony arrest occurred after he threatened his father with a gun in their home on Dec. 13, 2020, court records show. The juvenile pled guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and being a delinquent in possession of a firearm or ammunition. That’s when he was put on 3 years of probation.
Cruz, on the other hand, does not have a felony record. He has a careless driving citation and an open container conviction, both misdemeanors. He faces life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting of Harris.
Cruz was allegedly driving Stevenson in an orange Dodge Challenger when he pulled up behind Assembly Church just after midnight on Sept. 5. Security videos from several locations captured the Challenger traveling down Kenilworth Boulevard until it turned behind the church at 4301 Kenilworth Blvd. Another security video captured what happened next: Several young teens ran away from the car as someone fired from the Challenger, detectives said.