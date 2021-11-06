SEBRING — Lorenza Stevenson, 17, accused of killing 14-year-old Ricky Harris III on Sept. 5, was to be arraigned on second degree charges in court this week, but the teen picked up more charges since being jailed for Harris’ killing.
Peter Brewer told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada Tuesday that he wants Stevensons’ arraignment to encompass violation of probation charges Stevenson picked up Oct. 20: possession of a firearm/ammunition/concealed weapon by a delinquent felon; grand theft of a firearm, and armed burglary of a structure.
Estrada agreed to continue Stevenson’s arraignment until Nov. 22 at 1:15 p.m.
According to a warrant attached to Stevenson’s court record, Highlands County Sheriff’s detective John Garrison found a stolen gun that he believes had been stolen by Stevenson before his incarceration in early September. That is the latest charge for Stevenson, who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in January after threatening a family member. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to give Stevenson three years’ probation.
In addition to facing life in prison for allegedly killing Harris, Stevenson faces at least 40 years on the other charges.
Brewer became Stevenson’s lawyer after Bruce Carter of the Highlands County Public Defender’s Office withdrew under conflict of interest rules.
Salvador Francisco Cruz, 18, of Winter Haven, allegedly drove the car from which Stevenson fired on Harris.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Sebring Police Department detectives reconstructed the timeline of events by analyzing security camera images that captured an orange Dodge Challenger – Cruz’s car – pulling up behind Assembly Church. The car’s arrival on Colmar Avenue caused several youngsters, including the victim, to run away. In one security video, an individual can be seen exiting the car and firing into the dark. The victim fell in a driveway on nearby Beverly Avenue and died moments later.{/span}