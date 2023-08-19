Lorenza Lamar Stevenson will stand trial in November for the second-degree murder of 14-year-old Rickey Harris III of Sebring in September 2021.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden scheduled jury selection for Stevenson’s trial for Monday, Nov. 13, at 8:30.
His co-defendant, Salvador Cruz, pleaded not guilty and received 20 years in a Florida state prison in July. Stevenson was a front-seat passenger in a Dodge Challenger driven by Cruz, 22, when the car pulled up to Assembly Church on Kenilworth Boulevard near a small group of youths.
Cruz told Sebring Police detectives that Stevenson exited the car and fired several shots at the fleeing youths. Prosecutors say one of those bullets hit Harris beneath the armpit; detectives found him deceased next to the church.
Peter Brewer, Stevenson’s lawyer, told Cowden that he has to review a Florida Department of Law Enforcement report that links casings from a gun fired at Harris and a gun located in Lake Wales.
The trial is expected to take a week, Brewer told Cowden.
Stevenson also faces charges that he violated his probation by participating in the shooting. He will be tried for violation of probation (VOP) at a later date.
Prosecutor Richard Castillo told Cowden that the VOP evidence hearing will travel alongside the homicide case.
“The homicide trial will set the tone of all the cases,” Castillo told Cowden.
Judge schedules other trialsCowden set jury selection for Jason Marroquin for Nov. 13, the same day jury selection is scheduled for Stevenson. Marroquin is charged with five counts of attempted murder, allegedly for shooting into a car full of people at the BP station in Lake Placid. One person was seriously injured but five people were in the car, according to detectives.
Jack Charles Howard IIIThe court will seat a jury for Jack Charles Howard III on Sept. 11. He faces six counts of lewd molestation and two counts of sexual battery. The Christian school coach was arrested after a teen{/span} {span}told police in 2018 that she was in “a relationship” with Howard. The two would meet and “make out.” During those meetings, Howard allegedly rubbed against her with his clothes on and ran his hands over her private parts.
Elia Cruz murder trial could go in fallCruz is accused of gunning down Kalvin Cowger a year ago this month. His lawyer, Michael Hrdlicka, told Cowden that he will be ready for trial in the fall after he argues a stand-your-ground motion for his client. Castillo suggested the court schedule a date for jury selection in the meantime, but Cowden set a pretrial conference in September.