SEBRING — Lorenzo Lamar Stevenson, who has been in jail since September 2021, is itching for a trial.
As defense lawyer Peter Brewer asked a judge for another continuance in Stevenson’s case Wednesday morning, Stevenson, 19, told the judge, “I am ready for trial. I want a trial. I don’t understand why it’s taking so long.”
Brewer told Senior Judge Olin Shinholser that he has to complete a few more depositions before he’s ready for trial. One issue: Portions of the file Sebring Police detectives created as they investigated Ricky Harris III’s murder have been unavailable since May 2022, when a cyber entity called “Quantum Ransomware” took down the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office computer systems.
The cyberattack brought down many of the sheriff’s computer systems, affected the department’s databases, and caused other damage. Much of the damage has been repaired and systems are back up and running, but some documents have apparently been irretrievably lost.
Lost are the narrative reports, which describe what detectives did, the evidence they collected, who they spoke to, and other details defense lawyers need to build a defense, Brewer said.
Police wrote Brewer, saying, “They don’t have it, they can’t get access to it, it’s just gone,” Brewer said. To effectively prepare for trial, Brewer told Shinholser, he will need a little more time to fill in those blanks.
The letter states that records from May 2021 to June 2022 are unavailable due to the data breach.
When Stevenson again told the judge, “I am ready for trial,” Shinholser cautioned Stevenson of the dangers of going to trial too early. Depositions help lawyers learn what witnesses will say on the stand.
“You want to avoid surprises at trial,” the judge told Stevenson.
When Stevenson again insisted on going to trial, the judge gave in, and began searching his calendar for a trial date.
Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo, however, spoke up. He told Shinholser that an appeals court ruled several years ago that the defense lawyer decides when the case is ready for trial – not the client.
The judge then denied Stevenson’s request for a trial date. He scheduled Stevenson’s next pretrial hearing for March.
Sebring Police detectives arrested Stevenson, 19, and his co-defendant, Salvador Cruz, 20 for Harris’ murder. Detectives obtained security video from Sebring Middle School, Sebring High School, and stores and businesses along Kenilworth Boulevard that captured Cruz’s Dodge Challenger approaching the crime scene. The car continued down Kenilworth to Assembly Church, which is between Beverly and Rainbow avenues.
Security footage from Assembly Church allegedly captured the car pulling to the side of the church. The video captures several teens running away as someone fires from the Challenger. Harris, 14, was hit under the armpit and died in a driveway next to the church.
When Cruz crashed the Challenger on U.S. 27 about nine days later, police allegedly found shell casings at the crash scene that matched spent casings at the church. The two face 25 years minimum to life in prison if convicted.