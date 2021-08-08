We were walking the dog in the cooler evening weather when we saw them. Always together, this couple, they walk in unison, linked as it were as she carries him along on her back. Considering how her spit packs a punch, we took a wide berth and kept on walking.
The devil rider is one of our rule breaking, walking stick species. Thicker bodied than the delicate, “barely there” wisps of stick most are familiar with as a stick bug, devil riders are easy to spot as they plug along.
Dark brownish black with bold orange-hued stripes running the length of their bodies, their gangly black legs and long black, segmented antennae make them easily identifiable. Almost always seen with the much smaller bodied male riding atop the nearly twice as long female, this freeloading affords him the opportunity to continually mate once he finds his gal.
If you want to search for these interesting insects, look in open grassy areas, piles of brush or even along roadways. Watch for them lumbering along. They do not fly, but walk everywhere they go. Vegetarians, this species is one of about six found in Florida and seen most often during the fall months.
It’s best not to disturb these beasties as they are able to squirt a noxious, irritating liquid from their thorax region. Utilized as a defense mechanism, the milky spray known as terpenes reminds one of strong menthol as it creates a burning sensation on the skin. If sprayed or rubbed into the eyes, this insect has remarkable aim; it can cause temporary blinding.
If sprayed in the face or eyes, immediately cool and wash the area with lots of water. Eyes need to be irrigated and then soothed by over-the-counter medications. Pets who are inquisitive enough to nose in may be at particular risk and need their eyes well rinsed after an encounter, then watched to ensure they don’t rub or scratch, creating more injury. If vision issues such as light sensitivity or vision loss are experienced, it’s best to be seen by an eye specialist (or veterinarian for the pets) as symptoms are known to last for days.