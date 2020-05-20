Kudos to Kelley’s Florist in Lake Placid. I received a beautiful bouquet for Mother’s Day. I’ve never had a flower arrangement last so long. It is still gorgeous a week later. Thanks for gladdening a mother’s heart.
Joyce Novak
Lake Placid
