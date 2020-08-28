SPRING LAKE — Ron Brochu has played golf at Spring Lake for over 30 years. He is now 87 years old and considered by many out here to be “Mr. Spring Lake Golf” or to be more accurate — “Mr. Sebring International Golf,” as we have recently changed our name to be better identified with our famous race track.
For most of the 30 plus years, Ron has managed the Monday Men’s League — Brochu Division — and the Wednesday division of the same league....always starting around 8 to 8:30 a.m. Managing a league involves keeping an Excel spreadsheet of all games played to calculate the handicaps of the participants — it is not an easy job. But, players in Ron’s leagues are mostly older duffers that have been playing together for years and whose handicaps do not change that much.
You will note from the picture(s) that Ron is wearing the requisite back brace as well as the requisite range finder attached to the brim of his cap — thus identifying himself as a “golfer of experience.” It should be noted that your roving reporter — the worst golfer in Spring Lake — got only grudging co-operation from his famous subject.