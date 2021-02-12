We live in Highlands County, Florida. My husband has multiple myeloma cancer. His immune system is highly compromised and he is 82.
We signed up on Jan 4. The system had crashed so although we had a confirmation number we had to call which we did. We didn’t hear, but people who signed up after us were getting shots. I kept calling saying there must be a problem but everyone kept saying they didn’t have access to that information and be patient.
Finally, a gentlemen in our community was able to contact the COVID administrator for Highlands County and they determined that somehow the last digit of our phone number was dropped. We would never have been called.
You would think since it was their error that they would put us at the front of the line. But no we are still waiting. Ridiculous!!
Dana Kneram
Sebring