On Saturday, Sept. 18, at an Eagle Scout Court of Honor at Union Congregational Church in Avon Park, James Dean, president of Highlands Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, presented to Ralph S. Stivala III, a member of the Avon Park Troop, who had just become an Eagle Scout, a Certificate of Recognition from SAR. Eagle Scouts are honored by Sons of the American Revolution for their exceptional achievement and abilities, as only four of every 100 boys who begin scouting become an Eagle Scout.
Ralph had reached the pinnacle as had presidents, astronauts and other leaders, and will go on to future success.
Dean was wearing his original uniform he wore in 1960 when he became an Eagle Scout.
The Sons of the American Revolution is an organization of descendants of those who fought in or otherwise supported the American Revolution. If you are descended from such an ancestor, contact Dean in Sebring at 954 524 7278, or email jaguru@bellsouth.net.