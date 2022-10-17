California Serial Killings

Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden speaks during a news conference at the Stockton Police Department headquarters about the arrest of suspect Wesley Brownlee in a series of killings in Stockton, Calif., Saturday. Pictured behind McFadden are Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln, left, San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Veber Salazar and Stockton city manager Harry Black.

 CLIFFORD OTO/THE RECORD VIA AP

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said.

Investigators began watching the suspect after receiving tips and stopped him in a car at about 2 a.m. in the Central Valley city, where five of the shootings took place, Police Chief Stanley McFadden said at a news conference.

