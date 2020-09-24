AVON PARK — Crime scene tape and several officers conducting an investigation caused eyebrows of passersby to raise as they drove along Truck Route 17A near East Winthrop Street on Tuesday morning. Many took to social media to find out what happened, but there were no answers.
According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, an agricultural theft was to blame. At 8:37 a.m., HCSO was alerted to the theft of young orange trees at a nearby grove. The 38 resets are valued at $35 per tree, totaling $1,330. Officials said the crime scene tape was probably used to keep people out of the area and possibly to protect tire tracks or evidence.
According to the HCSO, the tree theft is not usual and when there is a theft on a ranch or farm, it is tractors and other machinery that usually is taken.
“People stealing trees is not a common thing, but it does happen occasionally,” said Scott Dressel, HCSO public information officer. “We don’t take theft from our agricultural community lightly and will investigate this thoroughly.”
If anyone has information on the case, call Detective Fred Tagtmeier at 863-402-7440. Tips can be left anonymously on the HCSO app or by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.