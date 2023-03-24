SEBRING — Zacharias Christian Reeves, 47, of Sebring is facing multiple counts of fraud charges, both felony and misdemeanors. Reeves’ arrest stems from an investigation beginning on Feb. 14 because of complaints regarding stolen valor. The complaint came from the Office of the Attorney General for the State of Florida via a retired veteran.
According to the HCSO arrest report, the witness stated Reeves, a veteran, possessed Purple Heart license plates he was not entitled to. The witness provided a DD-214, or military discharge papers. The witness also provided copies he felt were forgeries. In addition, the witness included pictures of the defendant with medals that he alleged were not earned, as well as those he did.
On Feb. 20, the FBI sent the detective Reeves’ discharge papers that showed there was no Silver or Bronze Star or Purple Heart Medals listed. After initially agreeing to meet the detective to talk, the defendant called to cancel after he heard from his lawyer. The next day, the detective parked down the road from the defendant’s house and would later perform a traffic stop for failing to stop on a white line. He was arrested for knowingly driving on a suspended license and having an open alcoholic beverage, the report stated. He asked for his lawyer.
On Feb. 22, the detective met the complainant who stated the defendant and he were part of the same veterans club. The complainant was suspicious of Reeves’ service because of things he would say about his experiences. A couple of items that raised his suspicions were Reeve’s age and toasting his dead son who “died overseas.”
While Reeves was in jail, he phoned his mother who was trying to find the paperwork that corresponded to a Purple Heart medal. The report shows Reeves asked his mother to look for a document with the name of the major general on it. The detective contacted the major general who said that he never gave Reeves a Purple Heart.
A female acquaintance was asked about the medal problem and she told detective that Reeves had a problem with a Bronze Star license plate in Texas. She told the detective about receiving an anonymous call telling her to take a picture off social media of her and Reeves so “Reeves did not get in trouble.” She told detectives that Reeves told her one of the awards he wore in the photo he should not have been wearing.