SEBRING — Zacharias Christian Reeves, 47, of Sebring is facing multiple counts of fraud charges, both felony and misdemeanors. Reeves’ arrest stems from an investigation beginning on Feb. 14 because of complaints regarding stolen valor. The complaint came from the Office of the Attorney General for the State of Florida via a retired veteran.

According to the HCSO arrest report, the witness stated Reeves, a veteran, possessed Purple Heart license plates he was not entitled to. The witness provided a DD-214, or military discharge papers. The witness also provided copies he felt were forgeries. In addition, the witness included pictures of the defendant with medals that he alleged were not earned, as well as those he did.

