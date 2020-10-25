LAKE PLACID — Lake & Land Realty of Highlands is pleased to announce that Suzanne Stone has joined them as a Licensed Real Estate Associate.
“Suzanne brings extensive experience and knowledge in several fields, and we are ecstatic to have her on our team!” said Sue Clark, Broker. “Her expertise in these areas will enhance our services tremendously.”
A 40-year resident of Highlands County, hailing from Texas, Stone has many years experience in banking, finance, accounting, real estate and retail with exceptional customer service in each field.
After selling her building in 1998 [home to her former business, Tower Mortgage Company] Stone expanded her knowledge into the antiques field, managing a large antique mall in Lake Placid. When the hurricanes of 2004 rendered the mall a total loss, Stone opened her own shop. She was also a long-time dealer at Alligator Mall in Sebring.
Stone, with a former business partner, founded Two Friends Estate Sales, which she currently owns and operates, serving all of Highlands County. With her long-time, and experienced staff, they specialize in the liquidation of personal property, household contents, including vehicles, watercraft, RV’S, etc.
“I’ve enjoyed being able to help my clients in emptying their homes, whether they are relocating, selling their home, or downsizing. It’s very rewarding to alleviate my clients with the burden of added stress during these transitions. I am pleased to now be able to assist them even further with the addition of real estate services” Stone said.
Stone can be reached at 863-464-0912 or by email at suzannestsone863@gmail.com