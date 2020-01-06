SEBRING — A quick glance at the leaderboard would have somebody thinking Latanna Stone cruised to victory in the 65th Harder Hall Women’s Invitational. Despite finishing with a four-stroke victory, it was anything but easy, as Stone — the leader after the second and third day of the tournament — actually found herself trailing late in the tournament.
Stone’s LSU teammate Alden Wallace bolted into the lead during Sunday’s final round and was ahead by two strokes at one point. Wallace held a one-shot lead after 15 holes, but Stone regained a one-shot lead on 16 and Wallace finished with a couple of bad holes to extend Stone’s final margin of victory.
Stone shot a 76 in cold, windy conditions and it was the only round she didn’t shoot even par, finishing with a four-day score of 291. Wallace shot a 76 and was at 295 for the tournament.
Sebring’s Kendall Griffin placed third with a four-day total of 299 and Phu Kine was fourth with a final score of 300.
Jenny Bae, Izzy Pellot and Kennedy Pedigo each finished with scores of 301.
Mary Jane Hiestand, of Naples, cruised to victory in the Forever 49 division, winning by nine strokes over second-place finisher Sarah Phillips-Durst.
The future of the 65-year-old tournament will be discussed during the upcoming months.