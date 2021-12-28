Stop passing on the trouble
I find the The Scary Reality of Learning might be solved more by another moral foundation besides what has been taught in schools. So far, outside governments have been pointed out as the failures instead of public education. Governments cannot control criminal activity, so we have courts. They barely offer us justice for crimes done by criminals. We have 270,000-plus schools, so the sky is not falling because of a few.
Perhaps instead of blaming lack of laws we should look at how justice is enforced. Public education fails student social interactions. What social studies will fix the problem since criminals do not obey laws? How has society failed the minds of terrorists? A student wanting to kill learned from uncaring authorities it is acceptable.
Another law is not the answer, we have tons of them. But maybe one on one relationships to calm savage minds will do better. The education government knew the troubled minds first but did nothing. It is not rules of the public but rules of educators that fail us. It has been “educators” that failed to protect students by looking away from previous failures. Shooters are known but failed by education.
Maybe education does want to change us by destroying us. It is public education that worked with the shooters but failed their needs. Change public education to educate all students, good/bad, and stop passing “troubled” students to the streets and the judicial system.
James Bell
Sebring