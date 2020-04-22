Republicans blame Democrats; Democrats blame Republicans. Police blame criminals; criminals blame police. Teachers blame students; students blame teachers. Parents blame children; children blame parents. The rich blame the poor; the poor blame the rich. And, the list goes on and on.
Is anyone ever actually wrong, or is it only the “other” person who is ever at fault? We seem to find ourselves immersed in a culture of blame where people are not only taught but encouraged to lay fault (justified or unjustified) at the feet of others.
Unfortunately, this tendency is true of spiritual matters, as well. When a person sins, he or she will be held accountable by God for that sin. Solomon made that point in Ecclesiastes 12:14, “For God will bring every act to judgment, everything which is hidden, whether it is good or evil.” Nevertheless, many try to “explain away” their mistakes or find guilt in others for their wrongdoings. In fact, some go so far as to blame God for their error, and this trend is not recent. It goes all the way back to the beginning of creation.
In the Garden of Eden, God confronted Adam about eating the forbidden fruit in Genesis 3:12. “The man said, “The woman whom You gave to be with me, she gave me from the tree, and I ate.”” Not only did Adam blame his wife for his decision to disobey God, he actually blamed God for giving him Eve in the first place.
In Genesis 3:13, “Then the Lord God said to the woman, ‘What is this you have done?’ And the woman said, ‘The serpent deceived me, and I ate.’” Did you catch that? Not only did Eve turn and blame the serpent, but for the first time in all of human history, somebody actually declared, “The devil made me do it!!”
Many in the religious world teach that our sin is the fault of our parents or previous generations all the way back to Adam, suggesting we have somehow inherited our sin. However, nothing could be further from the truth. Ezekiel 18:20 explains, “The person who sins will die. The son will not bear the punishment for the father’s iniquity, nor will the father bear the punishment for the son’s iniquity; the righteousness of the righteous will be upon himself, and the wickedness of the wicked will be upon himself.”
The disciple wrote in 1 John 1:8 and 9, “If we say that we have no sin, we are deceiving ourselves and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” How can we ever receive the forgiveness of sins if we do not confess our sins? And, how can we ever confess our sins if we are too busy blaming everyone else for our choices?
Simply put, my decision to sin is on me, and I cannot blame anyone else for it. I cannot blame my parents for my sin. I cannot blame society for my sin. I certainly cannot blame God for my sin. I cannot even blame Satan for my sin. He may be the great deceiver and even provide temptations in my life to sin, but the choice to sin is mine and mine alone. I am to blame, and I must accept the responsibility for my transgressions if I ever hope to find forgiveness for them.
Let us each acknowledge and own up to our choices today. Blaming others for our sins must stop right here and right now.
