Yet another letter concerning the weekly letter to the editor writer. Not to write about their views, but instead just the general situation of the interaction with the newspaper. The writer gets a letter published each and every week. I can not recall any other newspaper that never passes on an opportunity to allow one particular writer to get themselves published. In spite of the vitriol in the letters, they get published anyway. Just like clockwork.
Which leads to the question of whether we should regard this writer as a guest columnist or perhaps a regular staff writer? This writer gets more column inches per year published than any of the newspaper’s staff writers. Which begs the question of just what is going on here?
James Freyler
Sebring
Editor’s notes: The Letters to the Editor is available to all people to express their opinions as long as they follow policy. All letter submissions are documented to make sure no one person’s views are printed more than the established number of times. Ninety percent of the letters submitted are printed and we encourage more readers to write.