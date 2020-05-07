In response to an April 21 “Your View” comments titled “Country needs leadership”: My, my, my, how ripe hate is in parts of our great country. Before I go further, I would like to quote a phrase, in part, printed in this newspaper and written by Kevin Patterson. “Republicans blame Democrats; Democrats blame Republicans. Police blame criminals; criminals blame police. Teachers blame students; students blame teachers. Parents blame children; children blame parents. The rich blame the poor; the poor blame the rich. And, the list goes on and on.” Is anyone ever wrong, or is it only the “other” person who is ever at fault? Kevin Patterson, your wordings in this article are right on.
Now to my response to various paragraphs of “Country needs leadership.”
My response to paragraph one: “Where is our president?” He and his administration are all over this Great Republic. He is surrounding himself with the very best advisors and cabinet you can find to address hundreds of areas of government in need of attention and when a member goes astray, they may have to be replaced. When Democrats were in majority and duly elected they wanted the Republicans to respect their House and Senate bills and do as they are supposed to do, “for the good of all peoples of this Great Republic.” They worked it out.
Two: The president is, and has been, leading with excellent leadership; first, with as much information was available “at that time,” restricting all travel from China into our country. That order, alone, saved countless lives. Remember, the world was not being honestly informed about what China was doing or had done. And really how, in heaven’s name, can you inject the doings, sayings and other ramblings about World War II and what FDR said or would have done or said? This is 2020, not 1940.
Everything is different, bigger and more challenging in so many different ways. Humans make mistakes, that means you and I. What we constructively do with and about those mistakes is what counts and is history.
Paragraph three: You do get a president who knows what to do. He surrounds himself with the best research scientists and people willing to help, whether they be Democrats or Republicans or Independents, etc. These people care about our country and yes, to some degree, they learn as we go along, seeing as none of us (including you) has ever seen this particular type of crisis before. There is no history. Your math in stating “42 days” is horribly misleading. How many people lived because of collective action is what the positive thought should be. What part of “there is no history” on COVID-19 and China’s withholding of myriads of information about this pandemic do you not understand?
Criticize, criticize, blame, blame, negative, negative. However, we have not heard a single comment from you about what you would do. Talk about supporting your country, nothing but more negativity and blame.
Paragraph four: If you have issues about what other companies have publicly stated they would do, such as Walmart or Target, take it up with them. They are the ones who went on the air and told the president what they were going to do. Also, what expertise do you have about foreign countries testing? I do not have the information about that or what they do to call it a test and how many people did they test in these smaller countries compared to the USA population in excess of 320 million people. I’m really interested in knowing where you get all this technical information that the general public does not know for sure.
I do agree with you that the president’s briefings should not be held as frequently as they are. On the other hand, people with views and mindsets such as yours, would holler “He’s not being transparent enough, or he’s hiding something!” A no-win situation for our president.
Paragraph five: The president does not use these briefings solely as his personal “rallies” as you stated. He fills the nation in on a myriad of topics that are of a daily concern by many different-thinking people. Then, if you will, please listen to the ridiculous leading questions from “reporters,” same questions, differently phrased every day, with the intent of trying to trip the president up, not reporting facts as they are intended. These “questions” are not always fact based.
Finally, this country needs unity, not negativity. This in-fighting between parties has to end for the good of this nation and its people who are being hurt every day by these hateful diatribes. Maybe pay closer attention to the guiding and teachings of Jesus Christ for direction in solving some of these problems.
The writer of the article I am referring to has every right to express her feelings. Just stop this hate and work it out together. Don’t kick someone when they are down or have different ideas than you. Constructively help. Should you have exceptional knowledge that would be beneficial to this nation, then by all means, volunteer, go to Washington DC and constructively get involved without hate.
I am not a journalist, nor a writer for that matter. I am and have been involved in many community activities and committees, I have a very good education and I honorably served my beloved country. I am in my 80’s and have a strong belief in our Lord and common sense, not hate!
James M. Dostal is an Avon Park resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.