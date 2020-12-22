Over 50 years ago, my mother gave me a very wise piece of advise – "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything." While she did not direct this advice to Letters to the Editor in the local paper, I think it could very well apply.
These have been very challenging times for all of us, the coronavirus and politics have really taken their toll on most Americans, and people around the world for that matter. Sadly, there is a growing division in this country, which I think we can all agree is a terrible thing.
I also think we can all agree that division is never cured or reduced by berating, criticizing, or casting blame on those with opposing viewpoints, especially in a public forum. Acting in this matter will not draw the majority of people to your point of view. It will more than likely increase the division and anger in our community. If you feel the absolute need to vent your dislikes or downright hatred, please take it to a licensed clinical professional, don't dump it on the fellow citizens of your community.
Even in these troubled times we have much to be thankful for. We live in a fine community, in a great country, where we are free to aspire to our own beliefs.
Let's look at the good, show love not hate, and strive to do better each and every day.
Matt May
Sebring