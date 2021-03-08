After trying to stop the construction of the now half million dollar clubhouse, the county is allowing non-owners to use the building, free of charge. They only pay a refundable deposit.
There is a sign on the gate and building asking our property owners for suggestions on the damaged concrete sign at the entrance. They say it will cost in upwards of $20,000 to replace it, all at our expense. I suggested leave it alone, if and when it falls, it won't be on the roadway, house or other structure. At that time, possibly some property owners can meet to remove the debris.
This county administrator was involved in forcing the clubhouse on us and refused to send out a survey to get our input, and now also refuses to send out a postcard asking for our input on the damaged sign. He says he has reached out via "Nextdoor" app. I didn't see any mention from this county regarding our concrete sign.
Please call our new commissioner, Kathy (Rapp) and help stop the continued mishandling of our special benefit taxing district funds. It was created for streets and drainage, and now they are also double taxing us by giving salary reimbursements to various departments, for doing their jobs. If you know a civil lawyer that understands county resolutions and ordinances, please pass this concern on to them and ask for help to stop the abuse of power by this administration. I am one of 700 homeowners, please help us.
Beth Degnan
Highlands Park Estates