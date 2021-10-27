Stop the slow creep of socialism
Many residents of Highlands County feel that stopping the slow creep of socialism must be done to preserve our democracy.
I would like to suggest that we start by repealing socialist laws and agencies currently in our country, to name a few: publicly funded education, Medicare/Medicaid (President Reagan warned that Medicare would create a slippery slope to socialism), FEMA, disability insurance (SSDI), unemployment insurance. There are many more that need to go, federal reimbursement to hospitals, fire departments, food stamps. After we clear the nation of socialism, we can start over and create a more perfect union.
It would be interesting to see which of these dastardly programs other readers would prioritize and any others that should be on the list.
Pam Holt
Lake Placid