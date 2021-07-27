Attention Highlands County Taxpayers:
We are at the third year of the initial fire assessment, and of course the fire chief thinks he needs an increase. Even though he got the previous board to approve a $5 million loan for 10 years and has not utilized the fire assessment to transform our fleet to paid employees, as was his preaching to us in June 2018 when he moved here from Prince Edward, Maryland.
He is getting a “taj mahal” headquarters, drives a $60,000-plus vehicle, as does his second battalion chief. It is time that we pack the board room like we did in 2018, with over 300 people to stop the “out of control” spending.
The county wants to increase our residential garbage rate from $173 annually to upwards of $240. They are not trying to raise commercial, industrial, etc. The county has not given a breakdown of how much goes to fuel, payroll, recycling, etc.
The county wants to spend in excess of $200,000 for several projects, but continue to take away seven porta potties at seven lakes that cost a mere $3,000 annually. The administrator and Parks director stated in a previous meeting they only put the porta potties out for the winter residents. That is not only biased, but illegal, prejudice and discrimination against year-round people that use lakes for fishing, bird watching, sunrises and sunsets.
I was taught you don’t give raises to people not doing their jobs. Please, get involved by attending the public hearing on Aug. 3, 2021, at 9 a.m. in the Government Center in Sebring. If we don’t pack that room, this administration will continue spending money without justifying it.
Beth Degnan
Lake Placid