SEBRING — Fire crews rushed to a storage building on fire early Saturday morning in the Lakewood Road area of Sebring.
Fortunately, no one got injured, fire officials reported, but unfortunately, the building and its contents sustained an estimated $15,000 in damage.
Highlands County Fire Rescue units from West Sebring Station 10, Sun ‘N Lake Station 7 and DeSoto City Station 19 got the call at 5:30 a.m., according to reports from HCFR. They, Battalion Chief 1 and HCFR Chief Marc Bashoor drove to the 1900 block of Flower Terrace and found a storage building fully-involved in fire.
Duke Electric was on the scene to assist with shutting off power. Fire officials also contacted the Division of Investigative and Forensic Services — Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosive Investigations (DIFS), formerly called the Division of the State Fire Marshal.
The cause remains under investigation, HCFR reports.