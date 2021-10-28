Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 85F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then windy after midnight with skies turning partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.