AVON PARK — A convenience store owner died Thursday night after a disagreement with a customer turned into a stabbing attack.
Deputies, reportedly, got a description from witnesses and soon found and arrested the man suspected of killing 47-year-old Dharmik Patel, owner of the 7 Days gas station at 107 U.S. 27 in Avon Park.
Patel was pronounced dead at 10 p.m. Thursday at AdventHealth Sebring.
A woman on scene at the incident told the Highlands News-Sun that Patel was “a really, really good man. He did not deserve this.” Wishing to not be identified by name, the woman said she was a friend of the family.
Highlands County sheriff’s deputies arrested 29-year-old Roosevelt Shavon Smith III, 29, shortly after Highlands County Consolidated Dispatch received the call at 8:27 p.m.
He’s being held without bond in the Highlands County Jail on a charge of homicide without premeditation.
According to Sheriff’s Office reports, the first deputies to arrive on scene saw Smith, dressed all in black, walking away from the 7 Days gas station.
After they walked in and saw what had happened, witnesses there told deputies the man in black was the one who had stabbed Patel.
Deputies found Smith in short order at or near Florida Avenue, Sheriff’s Office reports said, and he took off on foot.
He was taken into custody in the area of South Florida Avenue and Main Street after a foot pursuit.
Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Dressel said Smith was “subdued with a conductive electrical weapon.”
After deputies reviewed security camera footage from inside the store, they learned Smith entered the store at 8:20 p.m.
After standing in line, he reportedly got into a disagreement with Patel, who came out from behind the counter.
The disagreement became physical, which prompted another customer to call 911 before fleeing the store.
Security footage showed Patel had walked away from Smith before Smith pursued him behind the counter and stabbed him multiple times, Sheriff’s Office reports said.
Brad Smith, a vendor who serviced the store off and on for the past nine years, said Patel was a great guy.
“I’ve known him a long time. He was a good man. I’ve never seen him get angry; I’ve seen him help people out. He was a really fine man,” Brad Smith said.
According to the Highlands County Clerk of Courts, Roosevelt Smith has a previous conviction of robbery with a deadly weapon from March 2008.
Related charges of aggravated battery with bodily harm and resisting an officer without violence were dropped from that same case.
The Sheriff’s Office report noted that not all arrests lead to convictions, and everyone is considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
Highlands News-Sun correspondent Jim Ervin contributed to this report.