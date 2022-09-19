Alaska Coastal Flooding

Two men walk through rushing water on Front Street, just a half block from the Bering Sea, in Nome, Alaska. Much of Alaska’s western coast could see flooding and high winds as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok moved into the Bering Sea region.

 PEGGY FAGERSTORM/AP PHOTO

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A powerful storm sweeping north through the Bering Strait on Saturday caused widespread flooding in several western Alaska coastal communities, knocking out power and sending residents fleeing for higher ground.

The force of the water moved some homes off their foundations, and one house in Nome floated down a river until it got caught at a bridge.

