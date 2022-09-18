SEBRING — The National Hurricane Center predicts Tropical Storm Fiona will turn into a hurricane today, but turn away from Florida toward the North Atlantic.
Meanwhile, several days of heavy evening rains turned Friday evening’s rainstorm into heavy short-term flooding throughout the county with spinning funnel clouds over the Lake Placid area.
Motorists reported a funnel along U.S. 27 near Lake Placid, just south of the Lake Josephine/Twitty Road intersection, and another near Lorida.
Highlands County Government officials reported that neither one of the clouds touched down to form tornadoes, and there were no reported injuries.
One reported injury over 911 Consolidated Dispatch at the start of the storm was someone possibly struck by lightning on North Central Avenue in Avon Park, near Barberry Loop.
Sheriff’s officials said emergency responders did find the person, unharmed. It appeared, officials said, that the woman, possibly homeless, was knocked off her bicycle by the force of a nearby lightning strike that did not actually hit her.
Meanwhile, residents in north Sebring and in downtown Avon Park saw heavy flooding on residential streets and around businesses, particularly on U.S. 27 between State Road 64 and Hal McRae Boulevard.
The intersection at West Morrill Street in Avon Park, across from Winn-Dixie Supermarket, experienced heavy flooding, resembling a churning lake. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials reported multiple traffic crashes during that time from people not slowing down for conditions.
Also, officials said a motorist with children in the vehicle tried to traverse the access alley behind Winn-Dixie in Avon Park and got trapped in deep water. Deputies had to rescue them.
Sheriff’s officials said that underscored the slogan, “Turn around, don’t drown,” with respect to heavily-inundated roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, officials said.
County and sheriff’s officials said drainage pipes on that stretch of road did what they were designed to do, but are not designed to accept several inches of rain in a short period of time.
Highlands County Emergency Management reported at 5 p.m. Friday that Doppler radar indicated heavy rain from thunderstorms with up to 3 inches of rain having fallen already and up to 2 inches more expected.
Roads in Sebring, including the flood-prone areas of Sebring Country Estates, had water over the roads and ponding on sidewalks and property. For the most part, roads had dried by Saturday morning, leaving ditches still full.