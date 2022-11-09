SEBRING — A jury will hear the case of Florida vs. Quindre Randolph starting Wednesday morning but Tropical Storm Nicole could affect a scheduled death penalty motion hearing Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Highlands County Courthouse will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day.
Randolph, 35, is charged with three counts of sexual battery of a child under 12 and faces a life sentence on each charge.
He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in August 2020.
The Tampa native met a woman in church who had children from a previous marriage. After he married the woman and moved in, the woman learned that one of the children slept in a closet when staying at a friend’s house and exhibited other signs of abuse. The child told an adult about Randolph taking her into his room at night while the mother worked at night.
She also told prosecutors that Randolph watched pornography paid for with her credit card and also slept with women outside the marriage. After she threw him out, he called her and begged to be allowed back in the house. After he moved back in, a fellow churchgoer gave her a book that listed symptoms and behaviors abused children display. One of the symptoms: sleeping in closets or corners to reduce their vulnerability.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada and lawyers chose a jury on Monday, but Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter and prosecutor Courtney Lenhart agreed to start the trial on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. The trial is expected to last one day.
On Thursday, Estrada will resume a motion hearing to suppress statements and other evidence in Florida vs. Zephen Xaver, unless Tropical Storm Nicole forces the Highlands County Court House to close.